New Delhi: Shahid Afridi has made controversial remark on Gautam Gambhir, which has sparked a huge outrage among Indian fans. Gambhir's former teammate Harbhajan Singh was heavily criticised for his reaction to the comments as fans took to social media to vent out their displeasure.

Afridi at his recent stint with Aaj Tak, where he was part of the expert panel in Pakistan's TV channel Samaa TV for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup build-up, decided take a shot at Gambhir. He claimed that no one in the Indian team likes the former left-handed batter, in which prompted a laughter from both the host and Harbhajan.

"It's not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team," Afridi told on live tv.

Fans were unhappy on both Bhajji and Lala and slammed them for their derogatory behaviour.

Afridi saying such things is understandable but sad to see @vikrantgupta73 sir and Harbhajan Singh @harbhajan_singh sir laughing instead of countering — BEYOND THE NEWS (@beyondthenew) August 28, 2022

Really Mr @SAfridiOfficial ?

Grow up man you are public figure.

Indians are always grateful for what #GautamGambhir did for the country. #INDvPAK https://t.co/8AEGoHkQqY — ℍℝ (@sharad__tweets) August 28, 2022

How can @harbhajan_singh laugh on it .Man you have played so much with that guy atleast you should not have laughed on it.#INDvPAK #disappointing https://t.co/LUQa3eg7IO — Aman Kumar Singh (@rajputaman22) August 28, 2022