Home

Sports

Shahid Afridi criticizes Shadab Khans World Cup remark after the loss to India in T20 World Cup 2026, says Beta...

Shahid Afridi criticizes Shadab Khan’s World Cup remark after the loss to India in T20 World Cup 2026, says ‘Beta…’

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi slams Shadab Khan's World Cup remark after India loss. Take a look and read the full story.

Shahid Afridi criticizes Shadab Khan

Team India dominated their arch-rivals Pakistan and defeated them by 61 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

After that, Pakistan star player Shabab Khan is getting criticism by the former Pakistan cricketers after their massive loss in the T20 World Cup 2026. Many Pakistan legendary players raised their questions about Shabab’s ongoing poor performance.

Shadab Khan responds on backlash from former players

Reacting to the criticism, Shabab Khan said that at least he was part of Pakistan’s winning team that defeated India in an ICC tournament. Not only this, Shadab also added that he had done that thing which older generation couldn’t.

After this massive reply, former Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi replied to Shadab that he should respond more with the bat and ball on the field instead of words.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Shahid Afridi also targeted the whole squad and said the Pakistan side which defeated India in the T20 World Cup 2021 couldn’t handle the success.

While speaking on Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi said. “Shadab ne bilkul theek kaha. Hum nahi jeete, wo jeete. Unhe izzat mili par wo izzat sambhaal nahi paaye. 2021 ke baad unhone jab kar diya, tab unke aapas ke problems sambhaal nahi paaye, as an individual nahi sambhaal paaye, as a team nahi sambhaal paaye. (Shadab said absolutely right. We didn’t win, they won. They got respect, but they couldn’t handle that respect. After 2021, when they achieved something, they couldn’t manage their internal problems-neither individually, nor as a team).”

Shahid Afridi opens up about when supporting Shadab in his early struggles

“Shadab ko ye bhi pata hona chahiye ki jab usse performances nahi ho rahi thi, tab team se bahar kiya jaa raha tha, hum hi TV channels pe baith kar bolte they ki Shadab backbone hai, Shadab ke overs bohot important hain, batting bhi kar leta hai. Honestly bataun, Shadab is a very good boy. Bohot acche se sabse milta hai. (Shadab should also know that when he wasn’t performing, he was being dropped from the team. At that time, we were the ones sitting on TV channels saying that Shadab is the backbone, his overs are very important, and he can also bat. Honestly speaking, Shadab is a very good boy. He meets everyone very nicely),”

Shahid Afridi’s advice to Shadab Khan for T20 World Cup Super 8

“Hum bhi jab cricket khelte they, hamare baare mein bhi bohot baatein ki hain ex-cricketers ne. Lanat hai tak bola gaya tha. Hamne unko bardasht kiya aur performances ki, choti team ke khilaaf nahi, badi team ke khilaaf. Hum performance se jawaab dete they. (Even when we used to play cricket, ex-cricketers said a lot of things about us too. They even said ‘Lanat hai’ (curse). We tolerated it and responded with performances, not against small teams, but against big teams. We answered through performance),”

“Shadab miyaan, aapki performance bhi Namibia ke khilaaf thi, aap New Zealand ke khilaaf karein. Beta perform karo. Mushkil waqt mein hum aapke sath khade rahe. Aapne aggressive cricket nahi kheli, uske bawajood aap Pakistan team mein aa gaye. Performance karke hamein jawaab do taaki hum bhi khaamosh ho jaayein. Perform karo, World Cup khatam ho jaaye, hum khud khaamosh ho jayengi beta ji. (Shadab, your performance was against Namibia, now do it against New Zealand. Son, give performances. In tough times, we stood by you. You didn’t play aggressive cricket, yet you still made it back into the Pakistan team. Now respond with performances so that we also become silent. Perform, once the World Cup is over, we ourselves will go quiet, son),” Afridi added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.