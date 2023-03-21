Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shahid Afridi Gifts LLC Trophy to Afghanistan After Asia Lions Win in a Heartwarming Gesture | WATCH

Shahid Afridi Gifts LLC Trophy to Afghanistan After Asia Lions Win in a Heartwarming Gesture | WATCH

The reaction in the dressing-room is heartwarming again as Afridi makes the announcement.

Updated: March 21, 2023 8:08 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shahid Afridi, Shahid Afridi news, Shahid Afridi age, Shahid Afridi updates, Shahid Afridi runs, Shahid Afridi records, LLC, LLC news, LLC updates, LLC results, LLC scorecard, Asia Lions, Cricket News, Afghanistan
Shahid Afridi, LLC

Doha: In a heartwarming gesture on Monday night in Doha during the Legends League Cricket final, Asia Lions captain Shahid Afridi dedicated the trophy to Afghanistan after his team beat the World Giants in the summit clash by seven wickets. In a clip shared from the dressing room after the win, Afridi can be seen saying in the company of former Afghanistan captain Afghan Asghan and ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar. The reaction in the dressing-room is heartwarming again as Afridi makes the announcement. One can spot Mohammed Hafeez in the backdrop clapping as well.

Also Read:

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

You may like to read

Earlier, former Sri Lankan cricketers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan hit a brilliant 115-run opening stand as Asia Lions gunned down a 148-run chase with 23 balls to spare. With that, the Lions are the new champions of Legends League Cricket, replacing World Giants. Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis smashed an unbeaten 78 to power World Giants to 147/4. Kallis and Ross Taylor steadied World Giants’ ship after three early wickets. Abdur Razzak bagged two wickets to remove both openers Shane Watson and Morne van Wyk. But Kallis first played the anchor role and then upped the ante to take Giants to 147.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 21, 2023 8:05 AM IST

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 8:08 AM IST

More Stories