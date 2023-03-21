Home

Shahid Afridi Gifts LLC Trophy to Afghanistan After Asia Lions Win in a Heartwarming Gesture | WATCH

Doha: In a heartwarming gesture on Monday night in Doha during the Legends League Cricket final, Asia Lions captain Shahid Afridi dedicated the trophy to Afghanistan after his team beat the World Giants in the summit clash by seven wickets. In a clip shared from the dressing room after the win, Afridi can be seen saying in the company of former Afghanistan captain Afghan Asghan and ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar. The reaction in the dressing-room is heartwarming again as Afridi makes the announcement. One can spot Mohammed Hafeez in the backdrop clapping as well.

Shahid Afridi has such a big heart! He dedicated the #LegendsLeagueCricket trophy to Asghar Afghan and to the people of Afghanistan Ma Shaa Allah. Asghar will take it back home to celebrate with his countrymen. Der kha, Lala ❤️ @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/NI6xEWuzGt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 20, 2023

Earlier, former Sri Lankan cricketers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan hit a brilliant 115-run opening stand as Asia Lions gunned down a 148-run chase with 23 balls to spare. With that, the Lions are the new champions of Legends League Cricket, replacing World Giants. Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis smashed an unbeaten 78 to power World Giants to 147/4. Kallis and Ross Taylor steadied World Giants’ ship after three early wickets. Abdur Razzak bagged two wickets to remove both openers Shane Watson and Morne van Wyk. But Kallis first played the anchor role and then upped the ante to take Giants to 147.

