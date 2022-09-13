New Delhi: Virat Kohli finally came back to his best of forms, when his 71st hundred helped India romped to a 101-run victory over Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.Also Read - Salman Butt Puts Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizawan, Says Would've Been More Destructive If Fitness Levels Were Like Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan international and legend Shahid Afridi gave retirement advice to the 34-year old batter and said that when the time comes, the aim should be to go out on a high.

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, he had overcome struggles and work hard before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. At such a stage, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi told to Samaa TV.

“It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team. Instead, retirement should be announced when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from the Asian region make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do in a good way and probably end his career in style much like the way he began his career”, he added.

After two half-centuries and a duck, Kohli slammed a sensational, career-best 122 against Afghanistan, ending his century drought across formats of 1020 days. That effort, which sent fans into frenzy, came while opening the batting with KL Rahul as captain Rohit Sharma opted to rest to sign off from Asia Cup 2022 on a high.

Kohli signed off from Asia Cup 2022 as second-highest run-getter, with 276 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 147.59 and apart from the century, he has a brace of fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan respectively. He will be next seen in action when India face Australia in first of three T20Is on September 20 in Mohali.