Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi hosted a grand dinner party for West Indies legend Michael Holding at his residence in Karachi recently. Afridi tweeted pictures of the celebration on Sunday night as the duo were joined by another former Pakistan captain Saeed Anwar.

“A real honour to host the legendary Michael Holding for a dinner at home. Thank you, Dr Kashif, for arranging Michael’s visit to Karachi. Also thank you to Saeed Anwar for joining us. Great to have some legends visit me,” tweeted Afridi.

A real honour to host the legendary Michael Holding for a dinner at home. Thank you Dr Kashif for arranging Michael’s visit to Karachi. Also thank you to Saeed Anwar for joining us. Great to have some legends visit me. pic.twitter.com/Rg2JQnDxXx — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 29, 2019

According to reports, Holding is on a personal visit to Pakistan where the national side led by Sarfaraz Ahmed are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“If I had any apprehension or fear of security, I wouldn’t have come to Pakistan. I have no problem here. It is good and encouraging news that the Sri Lankans are here in Pakistan to play international matches,” Holding was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“It’s useful to have security precautions which obviously is every country’s priority and Pakistan is not any different, but Pakistan should not be isolated from the game just because of something that happened ten years ago.

“It’s great to be back in Pakistan. The food and hospitality have been really good. The weather has improved in the last couple of days here in Karachi and it’s been great to catch-up with Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and other former Pakistan players,” he added.

Reportedly, Holding, a former World Cup winner is expected to attend the third and final ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National Stadium in Karachi on October 2.