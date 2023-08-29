Home

Sports

Shahid Afridi Meets Sohail Khan, Talks of ‘Unity’ Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Game

Shahid Afridi Meets Sohail Khan, Talks of ‘Unity’ Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Game

India will lock horns against Pakistan on September 02 and the match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Shahid Afridi Meets Sohail Khan, Talks of 'Unity' Ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Game

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi meets Sohail Khan at the airport ahead of Asia Cup 2023. The marquee event will start from August 30 and will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan the first match will be played in Multan where Pakistan will lock horns against Nepal.

Trending Now

Shahid Afridi is currently playing in the US Masters T10 League where he is representing the New York Warriors. His franchise was the finalist in the inaugural season of the tournament as The Texas Chargers won the tournament via Super Over.

After finishing the tournament, Shahid met Sohail at the airport and took a video on his instagram, here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

“Have been on the road between Canada for @GT20canada and USA for @USMastersT10 and multiple charity events for @safridifoundation past 40 days and I miss Pakistan. One thing for sure, nothing unites people more than sports sp cricket, love this game!” captioned Afridi.

US T10 Final Match Report

Batting first, the New York Warriors lost opener Kamran Akmal off the first delivery, before Tillakaratne Dilshan and Richard Levi steadied the ship. The duo put on a 30-run stand for the second wicket, playing with a risk-free approach, before Levi was knocked over for 17.

Dilshan added 18 to the cause and was the next to depart, with Misbah-ul-Haq being joined by Shahid Afridi. They could not kick on as Afridi was dismissed for 1, by Ehsan Adil, who finished his spell with 3 wickets.

The skipper could add only 5 in the seventh over, and Abdul Razzaq (3) departed in the 8th over, with the score at 62/6. After that, Jonathan Carter teed off for the Warriors, smashing 3 sixes and as many boundaries, taking the team to 92/6 in their quota of 10 overs.

In response, the Texas Chargers lost the wicket of the in-form Mukhtar Ahmed for 6 in the second over. However, the very experienced Mohammad Hafeez had skipper ben Dunk for company, and the duo dug in.

Hafeez has been in scintillating form and along with Dunk, put on a 46-run stand to set the Chargers on the way to the finish line. Dunk was dismissed for 20 but Hafeez was looking dangerous, as the Chargers reached 60/2 at the halfway stage.

Soon after, Hafeez was dismissed for 46, and Darren Stevens was gone for 2, as the Chargers lost their 4th wicket. In the 9th over, Sohail Khan struck a few big blows as Upul Tharanga (1), Phil Mustard (0), Thisara Perera (4) and Neil Broom (1) were all dismissed quickly. Sohail finished with a five-wicket haul as the Warriors took control.

In the final over, Shahid Afridi picked two wickets, as the Chargers were all out for 92, in their 10 overs, forcing the Final into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, the Chargers batted first with Ben Dunk and Hafeez coming out to face Sohail Khan. The Chargers courtesy Dunk and Mukhtar Ahmed hit a couple of sixers and lost one wicket on the way to posting 15 runs. In reply, the Warriors had Shahid Afridi and Jonathon Carter taking strike. The duo threw the kitchen sink at the Chargers, but fell just short, scoring 13 runs off the over.

Brief Scores: New York Warriors – 92/6 (Jonathan Carter – 39*, T Dilshan – 18; Ehsan Adil – 3/11; Imran Khan – 1/15) tied with Texas Chargers – 92 (Mohammad Hafeez – 46, Ben Dunk – 20; Sohail Khan – 5/15, Umaid Asif – 2/14.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES