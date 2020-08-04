Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi – who has had a sour history with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir – has once again spoken on his equation with the Indian. Afridi feels off-the-field, everyone should be friends. In the YouTube video, he also speaks of the Kashmir issue and the raging Babar Azam versus Virat Kohli debate. Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Rose Bowl?

Claiming that he believes in humanity, Afridi said that one should always speak the truth when asked about Kashmir and his love for the people living there.

"One should always speak the truth, no matter what happens. I believe humanity is above everything else which is why I don't shy away from voicing my opinion, even if it involves India," he said.

“Such things shouldn’t influence your daily life and outside the field, we should all be good friends,” he said while asked about his bitter rapport with Gambhir.

Hoping that Babar would soon start winning games on his own, Afridi said comparisons with Kohli should not be made as that may create added pressure on the cricketer.

“Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan team and I don’t think he feels the pressure of being constantly compared with Virat Kohli,” he said. “I’m hopeful that Babar will start winning matches for Pakistan single-handedly, soon.”

From doing good charitable work to being active on social media, Afridi has been keeping himself busy during the pandemic.