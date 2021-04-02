Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi joined the bandwagon of the cricketers to wish Sachin Tendulkar after he was hospitalised on Friday morning. Tendulkar was admitted as part of a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Wasim Akram Wishes Sachin Tendulkar Speedy Recovery: "Am Sure You Will Hit COVID-19 For SIX"

Afridi took to Twitter to post a message for Tendulkar and said no doubt you will make a strong recovery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Legend. No doubt that you will make a strong recovery. May your hospital stay be short and your recovery even shorter!" Afridi tweeted.

Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.

Earlier, Akram said the Master Blaster will surely hit COVID-19 for a maximum.

“Even when you were 16, you battled world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb… so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff… do send me a pic!,” Wasim Akram posted on Twitter.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to share the news of him being hospitalized as he also wished the Indians on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup triumph.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Apart from Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath — all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge — have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.