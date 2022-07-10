Edgbaston: Following India’s emphatic 49-run win over England in the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi made a massive comment on the chances of the Rohit Sharma-led side at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. While praising the Men in Blue, Afridi reckoned India would be one of the favourites in the marquee event.Also Read - MS Dhoni Meets Ishan Kishan in India's Dressing-Room After Win in 2nd T20I at Edgbaston; Heartwarming PICS go VIRAL

Here is what his tweet after India's win read: "India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they'll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia."

India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they’ll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia https://t.co/5vqgnBYfIX — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 9, 2022

Following the win, Rohit spoke about moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes. However, he also mentioned about not getting carried away with this kind of win against the hosts.

“We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes,” a happy Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony when asked about how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away. The only red flag I see is we can’t get carried away,” he said.

Brief Scores: India: 170 for 8 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 46 not out, Rohit Sharma 31; Chris Jordan 4/27, Richard Gleeson 3/15). England: 121 all out in 17 overs (Moeen Ali 35; David Willey 33; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/15, Jasprit Bumrah 2/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/10).