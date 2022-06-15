Karachi: Virat Kohli, who is rated widely as the best batter of the modern generation, has faced immense heat for his inability to get the big runs with the bat and win games. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who has also played against Kohli, questioned the attitude of the ex-India captain. Afridi asked if he was actually interested in doing well or is he passing his time.Also Read - Video of Rohit Sharma Playing Gully Cricket in Mumbai Ahead of England Tour Goes VIRAL | WATCH

“In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have the attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world… is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question. He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life. Now just relax and pass time? It’s all about attitude,” Afridi said on Samaa TV. Also Read - MS Dhoni's 'No. 7' Jersey Most Sought-After by Fans During Vizag T20I: Report

Not only has Kohli failed to hit an international hundred since 2020, the fifties have also dried up and that has not done him any good. His form in the IPL was also way below his usual standards. He hit merely two fifties and registered three golden ducks. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly BREAKS Silence on IPL's Future After Media Rights Success

Former India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about Kohli needing a break from the game to recharge himself. The ex-Indian captain is not part of the side that is taking on South Africa in a T20I series. He will be a part of the Test squad that would tour England.

Kohli would be a key member of the side in England and runs from his blade would keep the team in good stead.