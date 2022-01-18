Lahore: Wishes and reactions have been pouring in ever since Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India’s Test captain following the loss against South Africa recently. Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has broken his silence and reacted to Kohli’s call. Calling it the right decision, Afridi reckons there comes a time when it is tough to handle the pressure. The ex-Pakistan legend also hoped Kohli could now enjoy his cricket as a batter.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His 'Superhero' Virat Kohli; Post Goes VIRAL

"It's fine in my opinion. Virat has played enough cricket and led the team well. And I believe this is the correct decision. There comes a stage where you can't handle pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. So, I think he has captained for a long time and at a great level. As a batsman, it's time he enjoys his cricket," Afridi said on the show 'Game Set Match' on Samaa TV.

When India takes on South Africa in the white-ball leg, it would be a new start for the side. KL Rahul will lead the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Kohli would be in the side as the premier batter and that could work in his favour.