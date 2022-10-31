New Delhi: Babar & Co. registered their first win against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan won that match with an all-round performance as the side restricted the Dutch side to a low score of 91/9 in 20 overs. Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, losing four wickets. Mohammed Rizwan was looking in great touch against Oranje as the batter smashed 49 runs in 39 deliveries, while Shadab Khan picked up three wickets as he registered figures of 3/22 in four overs.Also Read - PAK Pacer Shoaib Akhtar's BIG Remark Following IND's Loss vs SA

Captain Babar Azam however, was unable to do well with the bat as he was dismissed for four off five balls. Babar was run out in the second over of the match; in the past three matches of the World Cup, the Pakistan captain has registered scores of 0, 4, and 4. Also Read - Lungi Ngidi LABELS Virat Kohli's Wicket During Ind-SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match at Perth as 'Special'

Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli had also faced a rough patch in his career before the Asia Cup 2022 and at that time Babar had put out a heartwarming tweet in support of the batter. The Pakistan skipper had written, “This too shall pass. Stay strong,” on his official Twitter profile. Also Read - Adelaide Weather Forecast, Ind vs Ban, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

On Sunday, following Babar’s another single-digit score in the T20 World Cup, India spinner Amit Mishra put out an exactly similar tweet for the Pakistan skipper.

After Amit Mishra’s tweet gone viral Shahid Afridi gives reply to Indian cricketer as Pakistan ex-skipper said:

On Pakistan’s Samaa TV, the anchor had a rather strong reaction to Amit Mishra’s tweet, as he stated that while Babar showed big heart, ‘a player named Amit Mishra is making fun of it’.

Shahid Afridi, who was part of the show, responded, “Ye jo aap naam le rahe hain Amit Mishra, ye bhi India se khela hua hai. Ye spinner tha ki batsman tha? (This name you’re taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India. Was he a spinner or a batsman?)”

After being told he was a spinner, Afridi said, “Koi baat nahi. Chalein aage. This too shall pass. (Don’t worry. Let’s move on).”