Shahid Afridi REVEALS Pakistan Legend Shoaib Akhtar Used to Take Many Injections During His Playing Days To Tackle Injuries

The topic of injections came up when Shoaib Akhtar said in a recent interview with Suno TV that if he was in Pakistan superstar Shaheen Afridi's place during the T20 World Cup Final, he would've taken pain killers and return back to the field.

Shahid Afridi REVEALS Pakistan Legend Shoaib Akhtar Used to Take Many Injections During His Playing Days To Tackle Injuries. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi have come up with a big revelation about former teammate Shoaib Akhtar. Afridi revealed that the legendary fast bowler has taken many injections during his playing days to tackle injuries.

The topic of injections came up when Shoaib Akhtar said in a recent interview with Suno TV that if he was in Pakistan superstar Shaheen Afridi’s place during the T20 World Cup Final, he would’ve taken pain killers and return back to the field. Afridi hobbled off the ground at MCG, where he hurt his knee, while fielding.

Shahid said that due to the injections, Akhtar now finds it difficult to walk.

“Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can’t walk now!” Afridi told to Pakistani channel Samaa TV.

Shaheen Afridi’s father-in-law further added that no one can easily be Shoaib Akhtar. It was his class that despite of all the pain, he could play with injections and painkillers. But he also thinks at the same time that risking oneself with the injury, worsens it further.

“See, this is Shoaib Akhtar’s class. He can do that. It’s difficult, though. Everyone can’t be Shoaib Akhtar. It’s difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let’s leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!” Afridi added.

Shaheen Afridi injured his knee in the Test series against the Sri Lankans back in July 2022. But he recovered back in time for the T20 World Cup and produced a sensational performance in the semis and even in the final but Pakistan didn’t come up with a competitive score against England in the last hurdle.

Shaheen is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for defending champions Lahore Qalanadars. The Qalandars are placed second in the table behind Multan Sultans with two games in hand and the Lahore side will be definitely looking for a back to back title this time as well.

