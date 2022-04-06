Australia Tour of Pakistan 2022: As the series between Pakistan and Australia came to an end with the one-off T20I that saw the visitors win by 3 wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday, former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar expressed gratitude to Cricket Australia for touring their country and remain hopeful that successful completion of the tour will pave way for other teams to play a bilateral series there.Also Read - UK MP Sexually Assaulted Man in His Sleep After Party in Pakistan

“I would like to thank the entire Australian squad and mgmt for coming to Pakistan for after 24 years. I hope other teams will follow their footsteps and visit Pakistan. Thanks to our security forces and huge shout out to all the fans who went out to the stadiums,” Afridi said on social media. Also Read - Centre Blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube Channels For Spreading Fake News

The former Pakistan fast bowler also praised the quality of cricket played by both teams in the series.

“Glad the whole series with Australia went smooth. Got to see some really good cricket from both teams. Thank you @CricketAus once again for a complete tour to Pakistan and some great cricket. Also, well-played @babarazam258 and boys!” tweeted Akhtar.

Pakistan-born Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tweeted, “Excellent effort from the boys. @CricketAus Thank you. @babarazam258, @TheRealPCB, @GovtofPakistan for having us and for an amazing hospitality. Thanks to the people of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. And special Thanks to all the security forces.”

Australia won the last Test of the three-match series while the first two didn’t yield a result. The ODI series was won by Pakistan 2-1, having lost the first one by a considerable margin.