‘Shahid Afridi Shouldn’t Work in This Environment’, Ramiz Raja Attacks PCB Again

New Delhi: Ramiz Raja has hit back at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yet again as he has now given his opinion on former cricketer Shahid Afridi, who happens to be the interim Chief Selector of the Men’s Cricket Team.

Raja has hit back at PCB’s work environment now and has suggested Shahid Afridi to not to work there.

“In my opinion he shouldn’t work in such environment. I can only suggest this,” Ramiz told Capital TV.

“If I have to join any institution, I’ll do a bit of research. Who is the boss, who are his subordinates, will I be comfortable or not, will I get any reward, why do I want to work, what is the purpose?”, Raja added.

The former cricketer was sacked from the Chairman post, following Pakistan's humiliating loss on the hands of England in the home series. Najam Sethi took over the reigns for a period of 4 months. From Sethi to the board, he didn't mince his words on anyone.

He has accused Najam Sethi of being someone, who is only fond of power and authority and has zero interest in cricket. Sethi hasn’t responded to any criticisms from Raja and instead he has taken a jibe on Asian Cricket Council for not letting them know about the 2023-24 Calendar. ACC in reply have made it clear that they have sent the mails to all the member associations regarding it long before. Sethi has denied about receiving any mail in an interview, days before he took a dig at ACC.