Shahid Afridi SLAMS Babar Azam While Comparing Him With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers | WATCH VIDEO

After hailing Babar as the pride of the country, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took a dig at him claiming that he is unable to finish games.

Babar Azam bags Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022

Lahore: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a quality cricketer and is often compared with modern greats like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Despite all his qualities, he has not been able to remain consistent with his strike rate and is hence often criticised. After hailing Babar as the pride of the country, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took a dig at him claiming that he is unable to finish games.

“Don’t take it otherwise, Babar is the number one player in the world and I do not have any doubts about it. He is the skipper of our side and he is the pride of the Pakistan cricket team. Having said that, there is something that he needs to cultivate if he wants his name to be taken with the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Babar has to finish games for Pakistan. He is yet to do that and prove himself as a match-winner,” Afridi said while speaking to a local news channel.

While Babar is currently playing the PSL, Kohli is on national duty. Kohli is a key member of the Indian cricket team that is hosting Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. India has retained the BGT for the fourth consecutive time with a six-wicket win in Delhi. The third Test starts Wednesday at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

Kohli will once again be expected to play a massive role in the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.