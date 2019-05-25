Former Pakistan cricket skipper Shahid Afridi has slammed Gautam Gambhir for the latter’s comment on India’s ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Pakistan in the forthcoming tournament. The ‘Men in Blue’ are scheduled to take on the neighbours on June 16 in England.

A journalist asked him for a response on Gambhir’s comment to which Afridi slammed the former Indian batsman.

“Do you think Gautam used his wits while talking about this? Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?” said Afridi.

Watch the video here:

Shahid Afridi responds to Gautam Gambhir’s suggestion that India should forfeit any World Cup matches versus Pakistan “Does this look like something which a sensible person would say? Do educated people talk like this?” #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/wYgtoOMI5k — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 24, 2019

Gambhir, who recently won election from East Delhi, suggested that two points do not outweigh the lives of Indian soldiers.

“We can’t play with the sentiments of our country. Two points are not important than the lives of our soldiers but for this, the entire country needs to be on the same page. We should have the courage to lose points even it’s the first match or the finals. Even if we boycott playing the World Cup final against Pakistan, the country must stand together, there can’t be a difference of opinions,” Gambhir told Zee News.