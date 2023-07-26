Home

Sports

Shahid Afridi SLAMS India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Over Controversial Conduct vs Bangladesh

Shahid Afridi SLAMS India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Over Controversial Conduct vs Bangladesh

As per Afridi, controlled aggression is good, but what transpired during the match was way too much.

Afridi on Harmanpreet

Lahore: Harmanpreet Kaur, India women’s cricket captain, created much noise for her controversial act against hosts Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Dhaka. Following her behaviour, she has been criticised by many. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is the latest to take a potshot at the Indian captain. As per Afridi, controlled aggression is good, but what transpired during the match was way too much.

Trending Now

“This is not just India. We’ve seen these things in the past as well. Although, we don’t see this often in women’s cricket. This was way too much, it was a big event under ICC. With the punishment, you set an example for the future. You can get aggressive on cricket; controlled aggression is good, but this was a bit too much,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES