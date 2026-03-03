Home

Shahid Afridi slams THIS star all-rounder after his poor performance in T20 World Cup 2026, says 'he doesn't even…'

Shahid Afridi criticize star all-rounder for his poor performance in T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Shahi Afridi criticize Pakistan star all-rounder

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in their last match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. However, that victory didn’t gave them any advantage as they were eliminated from the tournament. Many former Pakistan cricketers and experts criticized skipper Salman Agha for his captaincy and strategies.

Shahid Afridi criticizes Pakistan’s star all-rounder

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi slammed star all-rounder, Shadab Khan for his poor performance throughout the tournament. Not only this, Afridi also said that he is not even worthy of being in the team.

Afridi said, “Mike Hesson previously worked with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. It was after his stint in the PSL that Hesson became Pakistan’s coach. That’s where his partnership with Shadab began. The head coach has been giving Shadab repeated opportunities. That’s why I said Shadab could become Pakistan’s next captain, but judging by his recent performance, he doesn’t even deserve a place in the playing eleven.”

Shadab or Shaheen are likely to be Pakistan’s next captain

However, according to the reports, Shadab Khan or Shaheen Afridi are likely to be appoint as the captain of the team. But, it totally depend on the board’s decision. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said in an interview, that he does not think that Shadab should be part of the squad.

Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan started their league stage matches in style and performed brilliantly. They defeated the Netherlands in their first match by 3 wickets. In the second game, they were thrashed by their arch-rivals Team India by 61 runs. However, in the next clash against Namibia, they made a strong comeback and defeated them by 102 runs in their final group-stage match.

Salman Agha’s team poor performance in the Super 8 stage

Now, let’s discuss their performance in the Super 8 stage. In the first game against New Zealand, rain played a spoiler and the match was abandoned. Meanwhile, in the next match against England, they suffered a 2-wicket defeat. However, in the decider match against Sri Lanka, they defeated them by 5 runs. But failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

