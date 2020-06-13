Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus. Afridi shared the piece of news with his fans as he took to Twitter and made the announcement. He claimed he felt unwell since Thursday and now ‘get well soon’ messages are pouring in from all quarters. A few Pakistan cricketers have already wished him a speedy recovery. Also Read - Former Pakistan Skipper Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For Coronavirus
“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Delhi Markets to Close Again? Traders' Body to Take Final Call Tomorrow
Here is how cricket fraternity reacted:
Earlier, Afridi had been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. His Foundation has been helping the needy with essential commodities during the pandemic in Pakistan.
He also got into a controversy when he spoke ill about the Indian Prime Minister and Kashmir during one of his visits near the border to interact with the soldiers. His statements hurt the sentiments of the Indians and ex-cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh condemned his speech as well.