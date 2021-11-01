Dubai: It was shocking to see title contenders Team India lose to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday in a do-or-die Super 12 clash. Now, with India on the verge of exit, it would be difficult for them to pull up their socks and bounce back. After the loss against NZ, ex-Pakistan cricketers reacted to why India could not win.Also Read - IPL Main Focus, Selection Blunders to Bio Bubbles; Reasons Why Virat Kohli-Led Team India May Not Make Semis in T20 World Cup 2021

Shahid Afridi reckoned it is not yet over for India and they still have an outside chance. “India still has an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup,” Afridi tweeted. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Feels Hardik Pandya Bowling Was The Only Positive For Virat Kohli's Team India During NZ Game

India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 31, 2021

Also Read - IND vs NZ: Michael Vaughan Slams Virat Kohli-Led Team India After Loss vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021, Calls Black Caps Best All Format Team

Shoaib Akhtar went on to criticise the move of sending young Ishan Kishan to open and he also felt Hardik Pandya came into bowl when the game was almost over. Calling the Indian side a lost squad, Akhtar reckoned Kohli and Co were clueless. He also felt that Rohit Sharma coming in at No 3 and Virat Kohli at No 4 was not the right move.