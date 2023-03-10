Home

Shahid Afridi Vs Gautam Gambhir: Twitter Erupts As Old Rivals Meet Again At Legends League Cricket

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are the captains of India Maharajas and Asia Lions respectively at LLC 2023.

Shahid Afridi shakes hand with Gautam Gambhir during coin toss at Legends League Cricket. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra)

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have always made headlines together, be it on cricket field or be it post retirement. The duo once again hogged the limelight, but this time in a match of the Legends League Cricket in Doha on Friday.

While Gambhir is leading India Maharajas in the LLC, former Pakistan skipper has been trusted with the leadership duties at Asia Lions. The rivalry feud between the two started back in 2007 when Gambhir engaged in an on-field feud during a ODI in Kanpur.

Throwback to year 2009 and you are searching Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir full Bhai Bhai on YouTube 😂 pic.twitter.com/loCxLCQASr — ZuNair🇵🇰 (@ZuNairSays) March 10, 2023

However, with India choosing not to play bilateral cricket against Pakistan due to political issues of both countries, the rivalry shifted to social media after their retirement. Gambhir, for the unknown is currently a Bhartiya Janata Party MP.

Afridi recently served as interim Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman during the Pakistan vs New Zealand series at home. However, as soon as the picture surfaced on the internet netizens couldn’t keep calm.

Here are some of the reactions.

Wonder why he became MP. Either he is coaching some team, doing commentary or playing these useless tournaments. What a waste. https://t.co/RU7LbquayG — moodalapalya share auto (@deshmukhnaveen) March 10, 2023

Pakistani players always funny 🥳 https://t.co/8x4F6JeFbn — die for you (@MJTesfaye_) March 10, 2023

Pic of the year already 💥💥 https://t.co/AzgUY6QlMY — Krish (@krish_3856) March 10, 2023

A tale of two expressions. https://t.co/uYJpDwAL5Z — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) March 10, 2023

Afridi mast majje le raha🤣🤣 https://t.co/zmBz7nXtZI — Handsome Tihadi (@Crazybakchod) March 10, 2023

Why Gautam Gambhir always seems so done with life https://t.co/00EA5uoTCt — Harshit Tiwary (@Harshit69259124) March 10, 2023

GG be like are mujhse hath mat mila ghar par kya bolunga https://t.co/rv6oLsXcYu — Dhruva Nayak (@Dhruv_Axom) March 10, 2023

Bhai Etna zor s hath dabaya hai afridi ne ki ghambhir ki jaan nikl rhi hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/xENHeC0T5k — cogito (@hamzaamir_0) March 10, 2023

Besides India Maharajas and Asia Lions, the third team in tournament is World Giants, led by Aaron Finch.

