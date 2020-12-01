Cricket is a gentleman’s game is a myth in the modern-day world, where the competition and the stakes have risen. On Monday, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi lost his temper on young Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) match. Also Read - DV vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Match 5 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 30 Monday
Taking to Twitter, Afridi urged the youngster to lay more focus on his bowling and not get into abusive talk during the game. Adding further, Afridi spoke of the good relationship the two countries share as well.
Afridi tweet: "My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in the Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game."
Here is how Afridi’s gesture bowled over fans.
“Kya hua (what happened),” questioned Shahid Afridi as soon as he saw Naveen-ul-Haq after the match while shaking hands. According to some reports, the veteran all-rounder apparently also chided Naveen-ul-Haq, telling him, “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”