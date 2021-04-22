With IPL 2021 having a blistering start this year, Blitzpools.com went a step ahead and made new additions to Team Blitz’s Young guns; Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan along with Mohammed Shami will now represent Blitzpools.com. This will give fans a chance to play along with them on the skill-based fantasy sports platform. Recently bought by Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan made his IPL debut this year and fans will be looking forward to performances from Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami. BLITZPOOLS will be offering the fans a chance to further interact with their favorite cricketers through this platform. Also Read - Live RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Rajasthan

With an aim to provide the best fantasy sports experience to the users, BLITZPOOLS will leverage the massive opportunity provided by IPL for its fans to get them closer to their favorite cricketers. The brand will introduce various fan engagement initiatives and increase its recall value. Having a versatile pool of cricketers such as Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Tewatia on Team BLITZ, the fantasy sports platform is all geared up to widen its reach and strengthen the retention rate.

BLITZPOOLS aims to reach 2 million new registered users during the IPL, 700,000 – 750,000 in the first phase of April and approximately 1.3 Million by May.

Speaking on the new signing of Cricketers during the IPL 2021, the Assomull brothers, Vickram and Gaurav, founders of BLITZPOOLS said,