India vs West Indies: It has to be the easiest stumping ever missed! Former India captain MS Dhoni danced down the track to drop the ball and pick a single. He missed the ball as it turned sharply. Shai Hope had ample time to stump him. Hope missed the ball on the first attempt, he had the time to recover and then dislodge the bails. Hope could not gather it on time as Dhoni got back in his crease. Surprisingly, the LED stumps had lightened up but that had nothing to do with a stumping attempt. Totally bizarre!

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs when he reached 37 against the West Indies during their World Cup tie at the Old Trafford on Thursday. He also registered 9,000 runs batting at the number three spot.

Earlier, India opener Rohit Sharma’s dismissal against the West Indies on Thursday created quite a flutter as opinion got divided on social media on whether he was actually out or not. It also once again raised questions on the precision of the Decision Review System (DRS).

India have gone with the same team which played against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, West Indies have made two changes in their line-up. They have brought in Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen in place of Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse.

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas