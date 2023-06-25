Home

Shai Hope Reveals The Reason Behind West Indies Loss To Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe put up a target of 268 runs. West Indies failed to chase the target and were bowled out for 233 runs.

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe outclassed West Indies by 35 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier match at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. After the defeat, WI skipper Shai Hope revealed the reason behind his team’s loss, saying that they let themselves down on the field, which cost them.

“We let ourselves down in the field and that cost us. If we were asked to chase (that score) before the game, we would have taken it. There will be challenges, both on and off the field. We have to make sure we harden ourselves and understand what we have to do moving forward”, according to the official website of ICC.

“Too much is on my mind right now, not sure if I can explain it. Lot of hurting and very disappointed but the tournament is not over yet. The aim is to play our best cricket, regardless of whoever we play” added Shai.

Hope said, “I think it is best for us to have a day off to get all of this out of our systems and come back on Monday. We know we have our work cut out. We always ask our bowlers to create chances and they did. And then, we made mistakes with the bat.”

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 268 in 49.5 overs. Sikandar Raza (68 in 58 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Ryan Burl (50 in 57 balls, with five fours and a six) slammed impressive half-centuries. The duo put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket. Skipper Ervine scored 47 in 58 balls, with seven fours.

Keemo Paul (3/61), Alzarri Joseph (2/42) and Akeal Hosein (2/45) were among the wickets for WI.

In the chase of 269, WI was reduced to 46/2 at one point. Knocks from Kyle Mayers (56 in 72 balls with eight fours and a six), Roston Chase (44 in 53 balls, with three fours), Nicholas Pooran (34 in 36 balls with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Shai Hope (30 in 39 balls with three fours) kept two-time champions alive. However, Zimbabwe bowlers kept their nerves and denied Windies their third straight win.

Tendai Chatara (3/52) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Raza got a wicket each as they bundled out Windies for 233.

Raza got another ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance. With this win, Zimbabwe is at the top of Group A with three wins in three matches, a total of six points. On the other hand, WI is at the third position with two wins and a loss, a total of four points.

