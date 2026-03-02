Home

THIS star player takes all the blame after West Indies defeat to India in T20 World Cup 2026, says...

West Indies star player takes all blames after West Indies' defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match. Take a look and read the full story.

Star player take all the blame after West Indies loss to India

The co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India, thrashed their opponents West Indies in the Super 8 clash. The Men in Blue defeated them by five wickets and secured their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The semi-final schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026

With this victory, we’ve got our semi-finalist. The first semi-final of the tournament will be played between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday, March 4 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the second will be played between India and England on Thursday, March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Shai Hope’s performance against West Indies

However, West Indies had posted 195 runs on the board in the Super 8 clash against India at Eden Gardens. Shai Hope showcased a poor performance for his team as he scored 32 runs off 33 balls, which includes 17 dot balls.

‘Yes, I’ll take the blame’: Shai Hope

After losing the match, West captain Shai Hope reacted and admitted his poor performance in the important match and took all the blame on himself for their defeat, “Yes, I’ll take the blame,”. “I should have batted a lot faster.”

“But in a situation like this, when you’re struggling… I don’t think I was batting badly. It’s just I was hitting it to the fielders, and then trying to play the situation a bit more,” he added.

Shai Hope’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about his performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. Shai Hope played brilliantly throughout the tournament as he was the second-most run-getter for West Indies. Before facing India, West Indies played against semi-finalist team South Africa, in that match, Hope also failed to score runs, “It’s one of those things, sometimes you just don’t get the ball away,” Hope said.

“As much as we would love to come and hit every single ball, but it just doesn’t happen. I hit a few fielders today as well, so it didn’t help. Then I thought India bowled pretty well, to be fair,” he added.

Hope hails his team after eliminating from the tournament

Shai Hope praised his team despite being eliminated from the tournament. “We had 38 wickets out of a possible 40 in the group stages,” he said . “And then from a batting standpoint, Shimron Hetmyer coming in at No. 3 and doing what he does best. A lot of the batters coming in and contributing to those bigger totals that we got in this tournament.”

“Then Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie with the ball, Romario Shepherd had a hat-trick and five-for. So I thought the guys represented the region well. And I think we’re all going to go home with our heads held high,” he added.

