Football maestro Cristiano Ronaldo and emerging star Joao Felix have been at the middle of the attention ever since it was known that the duo would be playing together for Portugal in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. International media have been at the forefront to figure out how the players are gelling with each other as they practise together ahead of Portugal’s Euro qualifying match against Serbia on September 7.

Coach Fernando Santos would be relying heavily on this powerful duo to seal a spot in next year’s continental tournament. It will also be the first time when Ronaldo and Felix would be featuring together for their national side after the teenager’s record 126 million euro transfer to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Os rapazes estão de volta! 🙌 A Seleção já treinou esta manhã na Cidade do Futebol! 🏆 @EuroQualifiers

🇷🇸🆚🇵🇹

📅 Sábado às 19h45

📺 RTP1

🏟 Belgrado#TodosPortugal pic.twitter.com/wbFOXaYjTN — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 3, 2019

While much has been anticipated about the duo playing together, many have compared them with the heroes of Shakespearean dramas with its tints of rivalry. Felix is being seen as the young hero who is on his way to dethrone the old guard.

But at the sports city of Oeiras, outside Lisbon where the Portuguese national football team are in the middle of a preparatory camp, both the footballers denied all the speculations. Reportedly, the players were even seen sharing light moments and joking around with each other.

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves gave an insight into the team’s training session and said young Felix has already “very good things” in Portuguese soccer. “He is proving himself even with his age,” said Neves in a press conference ahead of the training session.

After playing Serbia, the Ronaldo-led Portugal will face Lithuania in their next qualifying encounter on September 10.