Shakib al Hasan Beats Fan Ruthlessly During Event in Bangladesh; Video of Star Cricketer Goes VIRAL | WATCH
Shakib was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded. He started hitting a fan with his cap.
Dhaka: Shakib al Hasan is easily one of the finest all-rounders of the generation. Shakib is regarded as a superstar in his own country and is nothing short of a demi-god in Bangladesh. But again, Shakib is not the coolest of cricketers. Time and again, he has been seen arguing with umpires and drawing unnecessary attention. Earlier this week, a video of Shakib beating a fan in Chattogram has gone viral. Shakib was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded. He started hitting a fan with his cap.
Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:
