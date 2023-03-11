Home

Sports

Shakib al Hasan Beats Fan Ruthlessly During Event in Bangladesh; Video of Star Cricketer Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Shakib al Hasan Beats Fan Ruthlessly During Event in Bangladesh; Video of Star Cricketer Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Shakib was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded. He started hitting a fan with his cap.

Shakib al Hasan

Dhaka: Shakib al Hasan is easily one of the finest all-rounders of the generation. Shakib is regarded as a superstar in his own country and is nothing short of a demi-god in Bangladesh. But again, Shakib is not the coolest of cricketers. Time and again, he has been seen arguing with umpires and drawing unnecessary attention. Earlier this week, a video of Shakib beating a fan in Chattogram has gone viral. Shakib was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded. He started hitting a fan with his cap.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.