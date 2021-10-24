Sharjah, Oct 24: Bangladesh’s greatest cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan got his name into the history books as he became the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups in a Super 12 match against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.Also Read - Ind vs Pak T20: Hardik Pandya Gives Big Update on Whether He Will Bowl if Required vs Pakistan

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/osfwBubGAv — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 24, 2021

When you pass legends like Afridi & Malinga, you know you’ve done something special… 😇 Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading wicket-taker in ICC #T20WorldCup history! 👏#SLvBAN #LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/tj2J8mO8sM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 24, 2021

Players with 10+ wickets in consecutive Men’s T20 World Cups:-

Shahid Afridi🇵🇰 (2007, 2009)

Umar Gul🇵🇰 (2007, 2009)

Saeed Ajmal🇵🇰 (2009, 2010)

Shakib Al Hasan🇧🇩 (2016, 2021) Shakib is the first non-Pakistani to do it, and also the first player after 2010.#T20WorldCup #BANvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 24, 2021

The KKR pacer surpassed Shahid Afridi’s record of 39 wickets in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game. He has now 41 wickets.

Shakib also achieved the milestone of becoming the first non-Pakistani cricketer to take 10+ wickets in consecutive T20 World Cups, the first since 2010 edition.

Shakib went past Afridi’s record when he used his vast experience to get the better of Nissanka with a flighted delivery.

Two balls later, Shakib bowled Avishka Fernando for his 41st wicket in the tournament.

With Bangladesh having made the Super 12s and guaranteed to play at least five matches, it was only a matter of time before the left-arm spinner bettered Afridi’s record.

Shakib is also the current highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

(With Inputs From PTI)