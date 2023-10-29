By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shakib BLAMES Controversy With Tamim as Reason For BAN’s Poor Show in ODI WC 2023
ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib revealed that things are not good in the dressing room between him and senior batter Tamim Iqbal, who has not been picked in the squad.
Kolkata: It was a day to forget for Shakib-al-Hasan’s Bangladesh on Saturday as they were beaten by Netherlands by 87 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following their fifth loss in six matches, Shakib admitted what according to him was the reason of the loss. Shakib revealed that things are not good in the dressing room between him and senior batter Tamim Iqbal, who has not been picked in the squad. As per Shakib, his poor equation with Tamim in recent times has led to Bangladesh’s poor show in the ongoing World Cup.
“It might have affected the team. It’s not unusual. You don’t know what an individual has in his mind but I am not disagreeing with the fact that (the controversy) might have affected us,” Shakib said after the loss against the Dutch while responding to a query on his verbal tussle with Tamim.
