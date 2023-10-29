Home

Sports

Shakib BLAMES Controversy With Tamim as Reason For BAN’s Poor Show in ODI WC 2023

Shakib BLAMES Controversy With Tamim as Reason For BAN’s Poor Show in ODI WC 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib revealed that things are not good in the dressing room between him and senior batter Tamim Iqbal, who has not been picked in the squad.

This Is As Bad As It Gets: Bangladesh Skipper Shakib After Loss To Dutch. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: It was a day to forget for Shakib-al-Hasan’s Bangladesh on Saturday as they were beaten by Netherlands by 87 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following their fifth loss in six matches, Shakib admitted what according to him was the reason of the loss. Shakib revealed that things are not good in the dressing room between him and senior batter Tamim Iqbal, who has not been picked in the squad. As per Shakib, his poor equation with Tamim in recent times has led to Bangladesh’s poor show in the ongoing World Cup.

Trending Now

“It might have affected the team. It’s not unusual. You don’t know what an individual has in his mind but I am not disagreeing with the fact that (the controversy) might have affected us,” Shakib said after the loss against the Dutch while responding to a query on his verbal tussle with Tamim.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.