ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh allrounder became the fastest to pick 250 wickets and score 5000 ODI runs in ODI cricket. He reached the feat when he picked the wicket of Aiden Markram during the ongoing World Cup 2019 match. Shakib took fewest games to reach the feat. He became the fifth ever to do it. By doing so, he joined an elite club featuring greats like Shahid Afridi (273), Jacques Kallis (296), Sanath Jayasuriya (304). The list also features former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzak. He has also become the first Bangladeshi spinner and the second bowler from his country to take 250 wickets. He also becomes the ninth overall spinner to do it, apart from being the third left-arm spinner overall.

He also becomes the 26th bowler to pick 250 ODI wickets.

Meanwhile, Shakib also came good with the bat as he hit a brilliant 75 off 84 balls.

BOWLED HIM! @Sah75official gives the breakthrough, Markram gone for 45. South Africa are 102/2. Target 331.

#BANvSA #RiseOfTheTigers#CWC19 WATCH all the WORLD CUP 2019 Matches LIVE for Free! Visit : https://t.co/WZBeMEDq5Z (Data Charge Applicable ) (Only for Bangladesh) pic.twitter.com/qrLOj3OkjG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Bangladesh rode on a record 142-run third wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to post their highest ever World Cup total of 330/6 in their cup opener against South Africa at The Oval.

Put into bat, Bangladesh stamped their authority early on as Soumya Sarkar took the attack to the opposition. He shared a 60-run opening partnership with Tamim Iqbal (16) before the latter fell to Andile Phehlukwayo in the ninth over. Sarkar (42) was dismissed shortly thereafter, but South Africa was then put under the pump by Shakib and Mushfiqur.

The pair restricted themselves to singles and doubles and rarely went for flashy shots. Their partnership of 142 is Bangladesh’s highest for any wicket in the World Cup. South Africa did not help their cause either by making mistakes on the field and soon the batting side looked set for a 340-plus total.