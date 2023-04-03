Shakib-al-Hasan, KKR Star, Pulls Out of IPL 2023 – Report
Not the best piece of news for the Knights.
Kolkata: In what would come as a big setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders, star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday. The Bangladesh captain has opted out due to international commitments and personal reasons. The KKR cricketer as per ESPNCricinfo informed the franchise about his decision on Sunday night itself. The franchise will now set out hunting his replacement – that will not be easy because of the quality and experience he brings to the table.
