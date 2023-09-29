Home

Shakib Al Hasan Likely To Miss Bangladesh’s ICC World Cup 2023 Opener Against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan suffered a heel injury while playing football during a training session in Guwahati.

Shakib Al Hasan was named Bangladesh captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down. (Image: X)

New Delhi: In a major setback, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan sustained an unwanted injury while playing football during a practice in Guwahati ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. As per reports, Shakib injured his right heel which ruled him out of Bangladesh’s warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka on Friday and may miss Tigers’ second warm-up game against England (October 2) and opener against Afghanistan (October 7).

In the absence of Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is leading the side against Sri Lanka. Based on reports, Shakib has a got a lot of ‘swelling’. However, no official update has been given by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have named a balanced side for the ICC World Cup 2023 without Tamim Iqbal and bringing back Mahmudullah Riyad. One of the top all-rounders in world cricket, Shakib is Bangladesh’s mainstay in all the departments of the game.

In 240 ODIs so far, Shakib has scored 7384 runs and took 300-plus wickets. In 2019 World Cup, Shakib finished with 606 runs – third-highest in the tournament.

