New Delhi: Rated as one of the best all-rounders in the world, Bangladesh star Shakib-al-Hasan picked his all-time IPL XI. During an interaction with Sportskeeda, he named his best IPL XI. The one thing one can notice straight away is that he has picked a number of Indians in his XI. Eight Indians feature in his IPL XI. A big surprise in his XI is the absence of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, who are rated as superstars in the T20 format.

Shakib has named MS Dhoni as the captain of his side. The openers in his XI are Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner. At No 3 is Virat Kohli, while he is followed by Suresh Raina. Dhoni, who leads the side and doubles up as the wicketkeeper, comes in after Raina. KL Rahul has also been picked in the XI. He is slotted to come in after Dhoni.

England's Ben Stokes and India's Ravindra Jadeja are the all-rounders in his XI. He has not picked a specialist spinner. The three pacers he has picked are Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar