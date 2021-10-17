Al Amerat (Oman): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has created history on Sunday and becomes the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. Shakib claimed two wickets against Scotland in the T20 World Cup clash and pipped Lasith Malinga’s tally of 107 wickets.Also Read - Live Score Bangladesh vs Scotland T20 World Cup: Live Match Updates From Oman

Shakib now has 108 scalps from 89 T20Is which makes him the only cricketer to have a double of 100 wickets and 1000 plus runs in this format.

Shakib, the greatest ever cricketer from his country, finished with figures of 2/17 in four overs and in the process surpassed the Sri Lankan great's tally of T20 International wickets. Third on the list is New Zealand's Tim Southee, who has 99 wickets to his name.

Congratulations to .@Sah75official for becoming the highest wicket taker in T20Is (108* wickets).#RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/giF1Gp1Dfa — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 17, 2021



On the day, he first removed Richie Berrington to equal Malinga and surpassed him with the wicket of Michael Leask as Bangladesh restricted Scotland for 140/9 in 20 overs. Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers from the Bangladesh camp as he claimed three wickets for just 19 runs.

Chris Greaves led a fine lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post a fighting total in front of Bangladesh.

Invited to bat first, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Mahmudullah said, “Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can. We got three all-rounders.”

Bangladesh and PNG are in Group B, which also has co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea. Earlier, Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in the opening match of the tournament. The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.