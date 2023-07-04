Home

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taskin Ahmed And Liton Das Recieve Combined Monetary Reward From BCB For Missing IPL 2023: REPORT

The amount the players received is not known as yet. The players skipped the IPL due to national duties.

Shakib Al Hasan (Image: Twitter_@StarSportsIndia)

Dhaka: A few Bangladeshi cricketers who were part of franchises in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League skipped the marquee event and now they are being rewarded for doing so. Players like Shakib-al-Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das missed the IPL season and hence the Bangladesh Cricket Board has rewarded them a combined amount as per a report on Cricbuzz. The amount the players received is not known as yet. The players skipped the IPL due to national duties.

“This is just a small gesture on our part. They did not demand any money from us formally, but we felt they should be at least partially compensated, if not fully,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Jalal Yunus told AFP.

“We believe playing for the national team should be unconditional,” he added. “But our board will consider it case-by-case, as players’ well-being is also one of our priorities”.

Earlier, BCB denied clearance to Test captain Shakib and vice-captain Liton Das until they played the one-off Test against Ireland in Dhaka from April 4 to 8.

Liton, who got his maiden call-up in the IPL this season, also from the Knight Riders, joined the franchise after the Test match but returned home having played just one game.

Taskin Ahmed was unsold in the IPL players’ auction, but Jalal said he had been offered a place as an injury replacement.

Bangladesh will now host Afghanistan in an ODI series starting tomorrow. It is expected to help the two teams prepare well for the ODI WC that takes place later in the year.

