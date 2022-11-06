Shakib Al Hasan Was Out or Not? Umpire DRS HOWLER During Pak-Ban T20 World Cup 2022 Game Stirs CONTROVERSY | VIRAL TWEETS

Pak vs Ban: Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact - he was given out.

Shakib DRS Controversy | Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Adelaide: Shakib-al-Hasan stood his ground in disbelief and did not want to walk off after he was given out against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. It was his first ball and he stepped out to Shadab Khan, he took the ball on the full and tried to flick it – he missed it and was given out. He straightaway went for the DRS. Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact – he was given out.

Here is how fans are now slamming the umpiring standards:

Pakistan really do be playing with 13 member team today

How is this an lbw#ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsBAN #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lKcV6WhIMg — Adithyalal P (@AdithyalalP) November 6, 2022

It’s clearly shows that Shakib is not out..kya ab pakistani fans ab bhi bolege ki umpire ko paise mile hai BCCI se? You know what ye log Ab nahi bolege ye saale kyunki inke favour mei aaya hai na decision #cheating #ShakibAlHasan #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/9DW32D2fYu — Subhash (@Imsubhashgautam) November 6, 2022

@ICC Why are your 3rd umpires in such a hurry to give a verdict. 😡

There was clearly bat on ball and NO bat on ground. Unfortunate for @Sah75official @BCBtigers #ShakibNotOut — Tapanjyoti M (@Tapjyo) November 6, 2022