Shakib Al Hasan Was Out or Not? Umpire DRS HOWLER During Pak-Ban T20 World Cup 2022 Game Stirs CONTROVERSY | VIRAL TWEETS

Pak vs Ban: Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact - he was given out. 

Updated: November 6, 2022 10:47 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shakib DRS Controversy | Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Adelaide: Shakib-al-Hasan stood his ground in disbelief and did not want to walk off after he was given out against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. It was his first ball and he stepped out to Shadab Khan, he took the ball on the full and tried to flick it – he missed it and was given out. He straightaway went for the DRS. Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact – he was given out.

