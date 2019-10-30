Former skipper of Bangladesh limited-overs side Shakib-Al-Hasan‘s wife Sakib Ummey Al Hasan came up with an optimistic message for the all-rounder. She wrote Shakib will ‘come back stronger’ and also called it a ‘new beginning’ after the 32-year-old was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting instances of corruption.

In the motivational post, Shakib’s wife wrote, “Legends don’t become legends overnight. They have to go through storms, many ups and downs, and tough times will come but they embrace it with a strong mind, and we know how strong Shakib al Hasan is! This is the beginning of a new start. He will come back stronger than ever in no time. He has been away from cricket due to injuries and we saw how strongly he came back in the World Cup. This is just a matter of time, We are overwhelmed by all the love and support you have shown us. That’s the unity we need as a nation!”

The veteran cricketer also received emotional messages from his teammates Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim among others.

The ICC ruling on Shakib just ahead of the India series comes as a huge blow for Bangladesh.