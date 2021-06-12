Hours after veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib-al-Hasan issued an apology for his unruly on-field actions during a Dhaka Premier League match, the cricketer’s wife Ummey al Hasan reacted to the snowballing controversy. On Friday, Ummey took to Facebook and expressed her stand on the controversy. She felt that it was a plot hatched against her husband to portray him as a villain. Not just that, she also raised suspicion against the umpires. Also Read - ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 11

"I'm enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today's incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However, it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" she said in a statement.

Earlier, Shakib lost his cool during a DPL match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. It was an appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim, which was turned down by the umpire and that did not go down well with the Bangladeshi star, who then decided to kick the stumps and then uproot it in a bid to express his resentment against the decision.

Shakib’s actions soon went viral and fans started reacting. Shakib is no stranger to controversies. During the same DPL tournament, Shakib was accused of an alleged breach of bio-bubble protocol as well.