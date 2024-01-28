Home

Shamar Joseph Makes Million-Dollar Promise, Vows To Serve West Indies In Tests Over Cash-Rich Leagues

Riding on Shamar Joseph’s seven-wicket haul, West Indies defeated Australia for the first time in an away Test match after nearly 30 years.

Shamar Joseph celebrates after one of his wickets against Australia. (Image: CWI)

Perth: At a time when most of the new-age West Indies cricketers look to play franchise leagues around the world, cricket’s new superstar Shamar Joseph has promised to stick to Test cricket after leading his side to a thrilling eight-run win over Australia at the Gabba on Sunday. Joseph, who is playing just his second Test match, braved a toe injury and grabbed 7/68 as the young fast bowler inspired the West Indies to its first win in Australia in 27 years.

Joseph was struck by a Mitchell Starc yorker on Saturday and had to hobble off the field. But that didn’t deter his determination as the 24-year-old flattened Australia for 207 to give the West Indies a memorable win. This was also Australia’s first-ever loss in a pink-ball Test match. With this win, West Indies drew the series 1-1 after Australia won the first game in Adelaide.

Asked about his response when franchise owners would reach out to him, Joseph said, “I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies.” “I am not afraid to say this live. There will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there … but I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards me.”

Such were the emotions, that even former West Indies greats Carl Hooper and Brain Lara were caught crying in happiness in the commentary box.

