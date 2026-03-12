Home

Shame for Pakistan after T20 World Cup 2026, humiliated by Bangladesh by...

Nahid Rana starred with a five-wicket haul while Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto powered Bangladesh to a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Mirpur.

Bangladesh secures commanding 8-wicket win over Pakistan in 1st ODI in Mirpur

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and guided his side seal a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the first ODI in Mirpur. After bowling out the Pakistan for just 114, Bangladesh chased down the target comfortably in only 15.1 overs, registering their biggest win over Pakistan in terms of wickets and balls remaining.

Tanzid Hasan led the chase with an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls, laced with seven fours and five sixes, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 27 with five boundaries. The duo stitched together an impressive 82-run stand for the second wicket as the match also became the shortest ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in terms of total overs bowled.

Rana delivered a sensational seven-over spell. The young pacer struck in each of his first five overs, dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup with his pace and bounce, something the visitors had struggled against when they faced him earlier as well.

Pakistan introduced four debutants in their ODI lineup

The Men in Green introduced four debutants in their ODI lineup, the most in a single match since 2008. Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, stitched 41 runs stand for the first wicket, but Rana broke the stand by dismissing Farhan in the 10th over. Farhan scored 27 off 38 balls before edging a length ball straight to Afif Hossain at point.

Shamyl Hussain was the next to fall, top-edging a Rana bouncer that Litton Das held securely. Shortly after, Sadaqat was removed by another short delivery, leaving Pakistan reeling from 41 for 0 to 55 for three in the 14th over.

Pakistan kept their hope alive when the experienced duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha came together at the crease. Rizwan looked positive, even dispatching one of Rana’s deliveries for a brilliant boundary, but his resistance ended when Rana lured him into a drive and had him caught behind. Shortly after, Salman Agha fell in a manner typical of Pakistan’s collapse that day.

Rana continued his onslaught over the next two overs, consistently troubling the batters with his pace and bounce. Meanwhile, Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz then claimed three crucial wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one each, as Pakistan were bowled out in the 31st over.

Tanzid Hasan smashed 32-ball fifty

Pakistan’s openers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf started poorly, conceding five wides in the first two overs before Afridi removed Saif Hassan. Despite the early breakthrough, Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings,finding boundaries regularly.

Tanzid smashed Faheem and Abrar Ahmed for multiple fours and sixes, reaching a rapid fifty off 32 balls, while Shanto contributed aggressively before edging Wasim to the keeper. Bangladesh finished the powerplay at 81 for one, their second-highest score after ten overs against Pakistan, having completely outplayed the bowling attack

