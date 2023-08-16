Top Recommended Stories

  • #ShameOnPCB: Pakistan Cricket Fans Slam PCB For Removing Imran Khan From Independence Day Documentary

#ShameOnPCB: Pakistan Cricket Fans Slam PCB For Removing Imran Khan From Independence Day Documentary

In this special video, the documentary covers Pakistan's journey and the achievements over the past 76 years, which includes the 1992 ODI World Cup triumph as well as the 2009 T20 World Cup victory in England.

Published: August 16, 2023 12:12 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

#ShameOnPCB: Pakistan Cricket Fans Slam PCB For Removing Imran Khan From Independence Day Documentary. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket faithful are furious with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they have omitted legend and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan from a documentary video released on Monday, 14th August on their Independence Day.

In this special video, the documentary covers Pakistan cricket team’s journey and the achievements over the past 76 years, which includes the 1992 ODI World Cup triumph as well as the 2009 T20 World Cup victory in England.


But to the surprise of the fans, Khan didn’t get proper screen time like the other Pakistan legends and was only shown for a millisecond, something which can be easily missed with the naked eye, if someone doesn’t point out.

Imran Khan was Pakistan’s greatest ever all-rounder and was the skipper of the team, when the Men in Green conquered the world in 1992 in Australia.

The fans didn’t take the ‘disrespect’ lightly and slammed the country’s board by trending #ShameOnPCB on Twitter ‘X’. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

One of the big reasons for his omission could be his recent arrest for the 2nd time in four months. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was sentenced by Islamabad court for three years imprisonment and snubbed him from politics for corrupt practices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

