#ShameOnPCB: Pakistan Cricket Fans Slam PCB For Removing Imran Khan From Independence Day Documentary

In this special video, the documentary covers Pakistan's journey and the achievements over the past 76 years, which includes the 1992 ODI World Cup triumph as well as the 2009 T20 World Cup victory in England.

#ShameOnPCB: Pakistan Cricket Fans Slam PCB For Removing Imran Khan From Independence Day Documentary. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket faithful are furious with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they have omitted legend and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan from a documentary video released on Monday, 14th August on their Independence Day.

But to the surprise of the fans, Khan didn’t get proper screen time like the other Pakistan legends and was only shown for a millisecond, something which can be easily missed with the naked eye, if someone doesn’t point out.

Making history isn’t just about one day, it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script 💫 🏆 Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time 🌟#BeyondJustOneDay pic.twitter.com/grC0YVC5Xi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2023

Imran Khan was Pakistan’s greatest ever all-rounder and was the skipper of the team, when the Men in Green conquered the world in 1992 in Australia.

The fans didn’t take the ‘disrespect’ lightly and slammed the country’s board by trending #ShameOnPCB on Twitter ‘X’. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

NO IMRAN KHAN NO LIKE. — Dexie (@dexiewrites) August 14, 2023

Have some shame PCB, it was Imran Khan and his longterm vision to accomplish the dream of becoming worldcup champions. Every single player of that squad witnessed and confessed that Imran khan made them believe in their abilities. — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadzz) August 14, 2023

You guys are thankless. IK is the only one who got this country a World Cup. One may have their disagreements but he’s a legend, the world loves him. — Amal Kamal (@AmalSyed1) August 14, 2023

There is only one living legend, Name Imran Khan. That’s it 🌹 pic.twitter.com/aGkBP94EZR — Insaf Khan 🇵🇰🌏 (@mipakwatan) August 15, 2023

Shameful to say the least !

Admin should even be embarrassed at this for posting. — FAIQ (@UrrehmanFaiq) August 14, 2023

One of the big reasons for his omission could be his recent arrest for the 2nd time in four months. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was sentenced by Islamabad court for three years imprisonment and snubbed him from politics for corrupt practices.

