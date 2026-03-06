Home

Shameful act by RCB fans during India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final as they...

A shocking incident during India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Take a look and read the full detailed story.

Shameful act by RCB fans during India vs England match

On Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav’s team India defeated England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by 7 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Team India set to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8

This victory will help them to qualify for the finals of the tournament, which will be against New Zealand on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

It’s time for both teams to create history in the T20 World Cup. If team India win the final of the tournament, they will become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title. If New Zealand defeat India, they will win their maiden title.

RCB chants during India vs England match spark controversy

However, the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was filled full of suspense and chaos as both teams delivered great performances. But, between the match, we witnessed a shocking moment, where the star England batter, Jacob Bethell, was batting and hitting big shots for his team. After that, some Indian fans started chanting “RCB, RCB.”

The reason behind it was, Jacob Bethell is a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Some fans decided to give more priority to their favorite franchise instead of supporting Team India in one of the biggest and important matches.

This incident shocked the Indian cricket fans and went viral on social media. Most of the fans are calling it shameful. Not only this, many users wrote on social media that showing support and loyalty to the franchise when the country’s team is playing in an international match is wrong. Some fans are criticizing it with saying it is an injustice to the Indian bowlers.

Not everyone criticized it. Some fans also came in support and called this action a fan passion. There are many Indian supporters who stated that the country comes first, not the IPL.

Indian stars shine against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Speaking about the match, star players Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Burmah played a crucial role for the Indian team in this highly-intense match. Samson played a blistering innings of 89 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Hardik and Bumrah shone with the ball for the Men in Blue as their immense contribution and hard work helped team India register a historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2026.

