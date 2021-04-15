Shams Mulani became the first-ever Covid replacement in Indian Premier League 2021 after Axar Patel tested positive for the novel virus. Delhi Capitals also named Aniruddha Joshi as Shreyas Iyer’s replacement on Thursday ahead of the IPL game against Rajasthan Royals. Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL due to a shoulder injury. Also Read - Should You Go For Morning Walk/Exercise During Covid Times? Check What Scientists Say

Mulani, a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Mumbai, comes in as a replacement under VIVO IPL's Player Regulations. Under Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Mulani will only be a part of the Delhi Capitals side until Axar recovers and is allowed to join the team.

Mulani represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and has featured in 10 First-Class, 30 List A and 25 T20s so far. This will be his maiden experience at the VIVO IPL. However, Mulani will not be permitted to represent another IPL franchise this season once he leaves the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also signed Anirudha Joshi as a replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of the VIVO IPL 2021. Iyer was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury during the recent India-England One-Day International (ODI) series.

Joshi, a middle-order batsman and an off-spinner, joins his third IPL team, having been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the past. He represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has featured in 17 List A and 22 T20 matches so far.

(With inputs from IPL)