Shams Mulani Replaces Mayank Markande In India Squad For Irani Cup

New Delhi: Big blow to India squad ahead of Irani Cup After Sarfraz Khan Mayank Markande also ruled out of the tournament citing finger injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced Mayank Markande as his replacement for the remaining tournament.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named all-rounder Shams Mulani as the replacement for the injured Mayank Markande in the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Mastercard Irani Cup” Said BCCI in a media release.

“Mayank Markande injured his right index finger during training and has been ruled out of the tournament” BCCI added.

Rest of India (RoI) will play 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5, 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior.

Updated RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami

