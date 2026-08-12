Shan Masood returns to training as Pakistan gear up for England challenge

Pakistan confirmed that Masood had resumed batting work during Tuesday's training session

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File photo of Shan Masood. (Credits: IANS)

Pakistan have received a timely boost ahead of their World Test Championship campaign in England, with captain Shan Masood returning to batting practice after recovering from a finger injury.

Masood joined his Pakistan teammates at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham on Tuesday and took part in the team’s training session. The left-handed batter was involved in net practice under the supervision of the Pakistan medical team.

His return comes just days before Pakistan begin their three-Test series against England. The first Test is scheduled to start in Leeds on August 19, giving Masood less than two weeks to prove his fitness and get enough time in the nets before the series gets underway.

Masood picked up the finger injury during the first Test against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The injury ruled him out of the second Test, although Pakistan managed to bounce back and win the match by eight wickets. The victory helped them draw the two-Test series 1-1 and also ended their wait for a Test win away from home since 2023.

With Masood back in batting practice, Pakistan will hope he can recover fully in time for the England series. His experience at the top of the order could be important for a side looking to make a strong start to the new WTC cycle.

Pakistan confirmed that Masood had resumed batting work during Tuesday’s training session.

“The national Test squad took part in a practice session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham. The players participated in batting and bowling net practice during the session. Injured batter Shan Masood also took part in the practice session. Under the supervision of the medical team, he carried out batting practice,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said, as quoted by the ICC.

Masood’s progress will be monitored closely over the next few days. Pakistan are currently eighth in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to improve their position during the England tour.

The team will also get some much-needed match practice before the first Test. Pakistan were originally scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match against a Professional County Club Select XI at Beckenham. However, the game has now been reduced to three days and will begin on August 13.

The shortened fixture will still give the players a chance to spend time in the middle and get used to English conditions. It will also allow the team management to assess the fitness of Masood and decide on the best combination for the opening Test in Leeds.