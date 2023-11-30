Home

Shane Dorwich Retires From International Cricket, Withdraws From ODIs Against England At Home

Shane Dowrich made his international debut against Australia in Dominica in 2015 and represented the national team in 35 Tests, scoring 1570 runs including three centuries.

Shane Dorwich played 35 Tests and 1 ODI for West Indies. (Image: CWI)

Antigua: West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dorwich announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, Cricket West Indies announced on Thursday. That means Dorwich has also withdrawn himself from the upcoming ODI series against England at home.

Dowrich made his international debut against Australia in Dominica in 2015 and represented the national team in 35 Tests, scoring 1570 runs including three centuries. His top score of 125 not out against Sri Lanka in Tests came in Trinidad in 2018. Behind the stumps, he had 85 catches and five stumpings. He also played one ODI in Ireland in May 2019.

CWI hasn’t named Dorwich’s replacement yet. England’s tour of West Indies will start with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3. CWI thanked Dowrich for his contribution to West Indies cricket and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

“We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps,” Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket said.

“He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy. We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.