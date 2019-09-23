Former Australian cricketer – Shane Warne is in the news once again but this time for not his extraordinary cricketing achievements. The legendary spinner has been banned from driving for 12 months after admitting an overspeeding charge imposed by the Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Warne pleaded guilty to the offence of driving a hired Jaguar at a speed of 47mph (75kmh) in West London on August 23, 2018. He exceeded the permissible 40mph (64kmh) driving limit which caused him his sixth offence of speeding within the two-year bracket. The Aussie wizard was not present in the court at the time of the hearing.

The 50-year-old already had 15 penalty points on his license for five speeding offences from April 2016. The London court has also ordered him to pay a total of £1,845 ($3,000) as the fine under the offence.

Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers ever to play the game of cricket, Warne impressive resume boasts off several achievements in his 15-year long international career. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the longer format with 708 scalps under his belt. Warne is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) in the all-time Test bowlers’ list.

Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court: “It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account,” as quoted by BBC UK.

“A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned.”