New Delhi: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, unarguably one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to a statement from his management. He was just 52 years old.
The entire cricket fraternity is in mourning and fans are in shock, trying to process the news of his death.
Here are 10 things to know about the legendary cricketer:
- Inarguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Warne claimed 708 Test wickets playing for Australian cricket team in his 15-year long career.
- Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year.
- Warne finished his ODI career with 293 wickets in 194 appearances.
- He was the second highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.
- In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides -the Warne Muralitharan Trophy – in the duo’s honour.
- Warne was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.
- In 2013, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
- He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.
- After retiring from international cricket, Warne added to his legend by doubling up as captain and coach of IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ remarkable title triumph in the event’s inaugural edition.
- A flamboyant personality both on and off the field, Warne also found success as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game.
(With agency inputs)